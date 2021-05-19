MS came running, pulled him and said 'just go bowl bro': Uthappa narrates incident between Dhoni, Sreesanth, Australia

Robin Uthappa has revealed a hilarious incident featuring S Sreesanth, MS Dhoni and the Australia cricket team, narrating how the former India captain was good a managing the fast bowler from Kerala. The incident took place during a T20I match between India and Australia. A week after India had lifted the T20 World Cup in South Africa, they hosted Australia for a T20 match in Hyderabad, with Uthappa explaining what had transpired.

"It was just after the World Cup, and we were playing Australia in Hyderabad. And I think it was either Andrew Symonds or Hussey who had backed up. And then Sree (Sreesanth) stopped, took the stumps off and goes 'How is that? How is that?' So MS came running from there, pulled him and said 'just go bowl bro'. Someone who actually handled him really well was MS," Uthappa told stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant on his YouTube show 'Wake Up With Sorabh'.

Uthappa then looked back at the final of the T20 World Cup, in which India edged Pakistan by two runs to be crowned World Champions. In a moment that will go down in the folklore of Indian cricket, Misbah-Ul-Haq tried to play an aerial scoop of Joginder Sharma, but ended up skying the ball to short fine leg, where Sreesanth completed the catch. Uthappa, who was standing at long on, recalled the thoughts that were going through his mind between the time the ball went in the air and landed in Sreesanth's hands.

"I was standing at long on. So many things happened during that match. When that ball went in the air, my first thought was 'ok, who is at short fine leg?'. And when I saw it's Sree, I started sprinting and I was praying 'Please pull us through.' Because again, you don't lose a World Cup final to Pakistan. There's just something that we always get the better of them in a World Cup," Uthappa added.