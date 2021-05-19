'I told myself if Virat Kohli is on strike…': Harpreet Brar recalls dismissing RCB trio of Kohli, de Villiers, Maxwell

Harpreet Brar may have the experience of playing only five matches in the IPL, but he brags of a feat not many bowlers have achieved. A memory he would proudly tell his grandchildren way down the line Brar, 25, dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in one match. Playing for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the left-arm spinner rocked RCB's chase, dismissing three of the most dangerous players in T20 cricket.

Although the IPL 2021 stands suspended at the moment, Brar is glad to have had his moment under the sun. The left-arm spinner revealed how he was informed of getting a game for Punjab Kings the night before and spent time readying himself mentally, including how to bowl to RCB captain Kohli if the opportunity came.

"On the eve of the match, I was told to be ready. That night I prepared myself mentally - thinking about how I would bowl to each batsman. I didn't want to concede too many runs because in my earlier game [in the 2020 IPL], I had ended up going for 40," Brar told ESPNCricinfo in an interview.

"I knew if I could restrict the runs, wickets would come automatically. I told myself if Virat Kohli is on strike for the next over, I have to be extra careful. I didn't want to concede another boundary on the first ball."

Brad had played two matches in 2019 and one in 2020, but had gone wicketless in all three. Come IPL 2021, Brar picked up 3/19 in his first appearance. He bowled Kohli with a ball that kept low, and removed Maxwell the next ball for a golden duck. To de Villiers, Brar bowled slightly wide outside off with the ball gripping, and it worked with the batsman hitting the ball to the fielder at covers. Brar is still to wrap his head around what he achieved that night.

"Life has taught me to wait for your chance. I had only thought of taking one wicket. I never thought of taking Virat Kohli's wicket, or AB de Villiers', or Maxwell's," Brad said.

"It was only after the game, when I was sitting alone in my room, that I realised that there were three main wickets and I got all three of them. As they say, when God gives, he gives in abundance. You need to keep working hard and have patience."