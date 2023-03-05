How Delhi Capitals fielded five overseas players in XI despite four-player limit in WPL 2023 match vs RCB - Explained

After a blistering start to the Women's Premier League on Saturday night that saw Mumbai Indians thrashing Gujarat Giants by 143 runs, the action moved to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai where Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Delhi Capitals. RCB won the toss and opted to bowl in Mumbai and the Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, took the field with an interesting combination of five overseas players in their lineup.

Like the Indian Premier League, there has been a four-overseas player limit in place in the WPL as well; however, in the latter, it also has a twist. In the rules for the women's league, the BCCI has allowed a fifth overseas slot if the concerned cricketer is from an associate nation. In the auction earlier this year, Delhi Capitals were the only side that added an associate player to their roster, signing Tara Norris of the United States of America.

Norris is part of the XI in Delhi Capitals' opener against RCB, thus taking the fifth overseas slot in the XI. The other four overseas players include captain Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, and Jess Jonassen.

Bangalore, meanwhile, boast of a fiery overseas lineup in their playing XI, taking the field in the opener with Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt.

Earlier in the first game of the WPL, Harmanpreet Kaur unleashed havoc on the Giants bowlers as she smashed a brilliant 65 off just 30 deliveries, while Hayley Matthews (47) and Amelia Kerr (45*) also made important contributions to take MI to a mammoth score of 207/5 in 20 overs. The Giants, in the run-chase, endured a disappointing batting collapse as they were bundled on 64, with their captain Beth Mooney being retired hurt early in the innings.

In Mooney's absence, Sneh Rana was the stand-in captain for the Giants and the Indian all-rounder is expected to lead the side in their second match of the tournament later on Sunday against UP Warriorz.

