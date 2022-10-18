‘BCCI is in great hands’: How Indian cricket fraternity reacted to Roger Binny's election as new president

Roger Binny, a member of India's first World Cup-winning squad, on Tuesday was elected as the new president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Binny replaced former India captain Sourav Ganguly in the role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Binny was a bowling all-rounder during his playing days. In a career-spanning for a little less than ten years of international cricket, the World Cup winner represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs. He scalped a total of 124 wickets in both the formats combined, and gathered 1459 runs in the same.

Soon after the announcement, many ex-cricketers took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the newly-elected BCCI president. Here are a few reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India captains Mohammad Azharuddin and Ganguly also shared their thoughts on the same. Here are their reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BCCI had announced the development after its annual general meeting in Mumbai, which also saw the cricket governing body approve the women's Indian Premier League. However, no official date for the tournament has been announced yet for the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON