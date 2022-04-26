How Indians are shaping up in T20 World Cup year

Such a fortune reversal can also happen in the case of Indians. Bumrah at Mumbai Indians isn’t the same as Bumrah in India where he has top-class support in Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Rohit Sharma has averaged nearly 40 at a strike rate of 150 in 15 T20Is between 2020 and 2021. Outside Asia, Kohli has aggregated his most career T20I runs (451) at his best strike rate (144.55) in Australia. The IPL hasn’t gone their way so far but there is much more to look forward to in a T20 World Cup year.

Whether the team management should be concerned depends on how much weightage it gives to IPL performances. Last year was unique in the sense that IPL and the T20 World Cup were held in the UAE back-to-back. Jos Buttler stayed true to IPL form (254 runs in 7 innings @36.28 and a S/R of 153.01) as he hammered 269 runs at a strike rate of 151.12. But also flying in the face of logic was the reversal of David Warner’s fortunes. Seemingly down and out after a poor IPL where he aggregated just 195 runs in eight matches at a poor strike rate of 107.73, the Australia opener bounced back with a strike rate of 146 while scoring 289 in seven innings.

Batting backup too has come up in plenty. Left-handed batter Tilak Varma’s consistency (272 runs--avg 45.33, S/R 140.21), not just salvaging an innings but also as finisher, may open new doors for him. But forcing his way in could be 36-year-old Dinesh Karthik who currently has a strike rate of 200 for 210 runs. If age is no bar, then Robin Uthappa (227 runs, avg 32.43, S/R 147.40) too deserves a look-in should India be worried about their top-order fragility.

Bumrah aside, the bowling group has fared far better. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has lost his touch though. Ravichandran Ashwin too, despite a decent economy rate, hasn’t taken enough wickets. Keeping in mind the bounce of Australian pitches, the IPL success of wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (18 wickets—Strike Rate 9.33, Econ Rate 7.29) or Kuldeep Yadav (13 wickets—S/R 12.31, ER 8.48) must put the selectors’ minds to ease. Add to this Umesh Yadav’s bowling recalibration and Umran Malik’s sheer pace and India already have an exciting line-up to select from for Australia. Equally heartening must be how Hardik Pandya has rebounded. He is not only bowling full tilt, but also averaging above 73 with the bat. With Shivam Dube (239 runs—average 39.83., SR 161.49) also emerging a reliable lower-order batter, India have quality options for the fourth seamer/all-rounder should pitches in Australia dictate the selection of only one specialist spinner in the eleven.

Among the younger batters who were given more exposure after the T20 World Cup, Venkatesh Iyer and Kishan are the most prominent. But both have had a forgettable season so far. Kishan’s a more open and shut case, struggling to start quickly. Venkatesh has often come in too late due to KKR’s whimsical tinkering with the batting order. Take into account all the batters in fray and barring double centurion KL Rahul, the ever-assuring Suryakumar Yadav and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, India’s frontline batters haven’t inspired much confidence in IPL so far.

This time, the T20 World Cup will be in Australia. Unlike India, it will offer grounds with larger boundaries and heavier outfields that can negate to some extent pitches tailor-made—as has been the case in ICC events—for batters. Right now however there is a case for preliminary concern. Indian cricket thrives on the success of its all-format core of Sharma, Kohli, Bumrah and Jadeja. And each of them is fighting his own demons—Sharma needs wins, Kohli and Jadeja need runs while Bumrah looks clearly burdened in the absence of other quality fast bowlers in Mumbai Indians. The complication comes at a tricky time with the think tank already trying out different combinations, fielding 28 players in 14 matches since the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Barely six months to go for the T20 World Cup, IPL hasn’t quite brought out the best in India’s best. Virat Kohli’s horrid form continues, so does Rohit Sharma’s inexplicable slide. Jasprit Bumrah’s game has changed, Ishan Kishan has lost his, Ravindra Jadeja is visibly weighed down by captaincy while some bowlers have gone off the boil. A caveat here: IPL form doesn’t necessarily dictate international success, or vice-versa. Sharma’s season average hasn’t crossed 30 since the 2017 IPL but that has had no bearing on his international form. Similarly, Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t taken more than a wicket per T20I since January, 2021 but has during the same time taken two or more wickets in an IPL match 10 times. ( IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE )

