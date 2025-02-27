How much prize money did Pakistan pocket after winless Champions Trophy campaign

Pakistan incurred a soggy ending to their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday after their final group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out without a ball being bowled. Effectively a dead rubber for both teams, Pakistan hoped to end their forgettable journey in the home tournament on a positive note for the fans, but their hopes were dashed by incessant rain. Pakistan finished last in Group A of Champions Trophy 2025(AFP)

A persistent downpour left the ground soaked, with covers in place and puddles forming around the field. With the weather not improving, the umpires called off the game almost two hours after the scheduled start time. The gloomy weather prevented even the toss from taking place. The result forced both teams to share a point each.

Pakistan became the first team in 23 years to suffer an exit in the 50-over tournament without winning a single match. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side, which lost to New Zealand and India in their first two group games, finished at the bottom of the Group A table with a net run rate of -1.087.

"We wanted to do well and perform well in front of our nation. The expectations are very high. We didn't perform well, which is disappointing for us," Pakistan captain Rizwan said. "You can learn from your mistakes. We have made mistakes in the last few games. Hopefully, we can learn from these."

How much did Pakistan pocket after winless Champions Trophy run

ICC increased the prize pool by 53 per cent as the Champions Trophy returned to the international calendar after eight years. Of the total value of $6.9 million, the champions will take home $2.24 million, while the runners-up will claim $1.12 million. The losing semifinalists will receive $560,000 each.

Teams failing to make the knockout stage, including Pakistan, will receive $140,000. In addition, all teams will receive a guaranteed sum of $125,000. Hence, the host nation will collect $265 000.