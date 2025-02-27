Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rainy end in store to PAK, BAN's dismal campaigns

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It would be quite cruel to Pakistan if their already forgettable Champions Trophy campaigns ends in a defeat to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi of all places. The venue where they stunningly lost their first Test match, and then their first Test series, to Bangladesh is where they play their final match of the tournament. To top it all off, it is Bangladesh themselves that they face....Read More

To say it has been a tournament to forget for Pakistan would be an understatement. They are the hosts, because of which they were considered favourites by former cricketers and experts to go deep into the tournament. However, not only did they lose their first two matches against New Zealand and India, they hardly ever looked capable of competing in those matches.

The defeat in the latter match has led to rumours of sackings across the Pakistan team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hierarchy. Questions have been raised against the spots of the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, four of the pillars of the squad.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan has been berated for his defensive batting, particularly against India and the entire team has been accused of playing an outdated style of cricket. They can probably blunt the blow of many of these negative opinions if they can secure a decisive victory against a side that trapped them in an existential crisis after the shocking result of the Test series last year.

Bangladesh have looked just as bereft of ideas, if not more, as Pakistan. They've lost both Champions Trophy matches, which takes their unbeaten run in ODIs to five. Inconsistent batting has been a major problem, with Bangladesh's bowling attack providing the few challenges that they have been able to pose.

Before we can get to the match itself, though, Pakistan in particular would be hoping that the last game of the first major tournament they are hosting in nearly three decades doesn't get washed out. Rain has been forecast for Rawalpindi during the time that the match is scheduled to be played and the last match that was to be played here between Australia and South Africa was washed out.