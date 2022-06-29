'I'm sad because you should've scored century too. I hope you start feeling that': How Samson reacted to Jadeja's remark

India secured a thrilling 4-run victory in the second and final T20I of the series against Ireland, clinching the series 2-0. The visitors posted a mammoth score of 225/7 in 20 overs and Ireland almost chased down the target, but eventually fell short by 4 runs as speedster Umran Malik bowled an impressive final over, defending 8 runs off the final 3 balls to ensure a victory. Earlier in the game, Deepak Hooda slammed a brilliant century (104 off 57 balls) while comeback man Sanju Samson delivered with a strong knock of 77 off just 42 deliveries.

Samson opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan (3) and showed his class as he hit nine fours and 4 sixes en route to his 77-run knock in Dublin. The batter eventually departed in the 17th over of the game, taking India to a strong total of 189 with 22 deliveries remaining. Following the game, Samson reflected on his knock and during a conversation on Sony SI, former India batter Ajay Jadeja asked Samson if he was disappointed about not reaching the hundred.

"It was a good game. The partnership we had, in that type of condition, there was some movement off the wicket and the bowlers were bowling in the right areas. I think Hooda made it very easy for me. He started hitting from the word go. We communicated really well, I was happy to just give the strike to him when he was hitting like that.

“When I started going, he also did the same. I'm very happy for Hooda, and some day, soon, I would like to get to that kind of a score (century). I'm very happy with the way I also batted,” Samson replied to the question from Jadeja.

However, the former India cricketer said that he thought Samson should have also reached the century, and further apologized for being “a little too harsh” on the batter.

“Glad to hear that, but I'm sad here because I thought you should've gotten one too. And I hope you also start feeling that, because all of us are your big fans here, especially Swanny (Graeme Swann) and me. We would like to see you get those bigger totals when you get in there. Sorry, I'm being a little too harsh because I'm a big fan of your batting,” Jadeja told Samson.

The Indian batter acknowledged Jadeja's words, insisting that they will keep him pushing. “Thank you Ajay bhai, it will definitely keep me pushing. Definitely, I'll try to score lot more runs in the coming games,” said the 27-year-old.

Team India will return to action in the shortest format of the game on July 7 against England at the Rose Bowl.

