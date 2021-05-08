'It was a tough call': Shreevats Goswami reveals how Sunrisers Hyderabad players reacted to David Warner captaincy snub

Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision to axe David Warner as captain and replace him with Kane Williamson as skipper will be talked about for a long time. Warner is certainly not the first captain to be removed mid-season but certainly the most surprising given his track record as batsman and captain of the team. Warner is a three-time Orange Cap winner for SRH and even led the team to its maiden IPL trophy in 2016.

Warner's SRH teammate Shreevats Goswami has revealed how the players reacted to the news of Williamson taking over, saying that although the decision had no major impact on most of the players, there were a few who showed a bit of 'remorse' towards the call.

"Look, it didn't really affect the players. I mean, it was a tough call on the management's part but it wasn't dropped on players. We were quite ok with the whole situation. Yes, there will be a bit of remorse in certain players with that decision but I think we were in good spirits and looking to contribute towards the team’s success in the remaining games," Goswami told Cricket.com

"Obviously, if you ask David or Kane or the management, there has to be a different angle to it. We as domestic players – especially me who hasn't played a lot of games and hasn't gotten involved too much in these decisions – it was quite ok for us."

As a matter of fact, Warner was even dropped from the Sunrisers' Playing the first match after his captaincy snub. It turned out to be SRH's last game of the season as after Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for Covid-19 along with Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals, the BCCI took the decision to suspend the tournament indefinitely.

With just one win from seven matches, SRH are at the bottom of the points table with two points, and even though there is no concrete word about what the future holds for the 2021 edition of the IPL, if at all the tournament resumes sometime this year, SRH will need to pull off a Mumbai Indians to qualify for the Playoffs – win all their remaining seven matches.

"I don't know whether there will be an advantage because we will have to play seven more and win all to qualify - if not six. So we will regroup again if that happens. In the team meeting we spoke about bouncing back. We have seen how Mumbai Indians, in one year, they had to win all remaining games, and they did," Goswami added.

"That's how the game is and we should look to gain momentum and win all games to qualify because we don't have any other option. I don't know how things are going to pan out but this is how our attitude and game plan should be."

