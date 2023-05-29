How the Ahmedabad stadium staff whispered in fans' ears about IPL 2023 final being deferred before BCCI's confirmation

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans was scheduled to take place on Sunday, but it was utter chaos as rain played spoilsport as the match got postponed into the reserve day (Monday). The fans were left disappointed as the rain lasted for almost four hours. The situation among the groundsmen made it evident enough for the fans to know that the final would be washed out on Sunday. They weren’t able to prepare the pitch for even a five-over clash.

The IPL 2023 final has been postponed to May 29.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The situation among the groundsmen made it evident enough for the fans to know that the final would be washed out on Sunday. They weren’t able to prepare the pitch for even a five-over clash.

Fans, who had the tickets on May 28th, have been asked to get physical tickets for the reserve day as there will be no entry without them. In a statement, the IPL's official Twitter handle posted, "The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT", the statement further added. It was also flashed on the stadium screens that the final would take place on the reserve day and physical tickets were compulsury for those who had booked it for May 28.

In what will be good news for fans, the weather forecast is positive for Monday. According to Accuweather, it will remain sunny in the morning, with few clouds in the sky as the day proceeds. It could become more cloudy before the match (5-6 PM), but it will improve in the evening and by 7 PM, the clouds are expected to clear up. There is no rain expected during the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be a heavyweight showdown for the title as defending champions GT will be aiming to reign victorious after having won the trophy in their debut season last year. They finished on top of the league table with 20 points in 14 matches, packed with 10 wins and four defeats. Meanwhile, CSK were second with 17 points in 14 games, including eight victories and five losses.

Entering the playoffs, both sides directly faced each other in Qualifier 1 for a berth in the final. An all-round display helped MS Dhoni's side grab a 15-run win and enter the final. Meanwhile, Gujarat got another shot to enter the final, facing Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, in Ahmedabad. GT won by 62 runs, courtesy of a masterclass ton by Shubman Gill. The opener grabbed this third century of this season, and looked imperious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both GT and CSK have faced each other four times in IPL history, with the former leading 3-1. Hopefully the weather gods will have mercy and we will see a full T20 match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON