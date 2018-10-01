How to dismiss Virat Kohli? Waqar Younis has a solution

After his stellar series in England, Indian captain Virat Kohli sits atop the Test batting charts. Barring him, the rest of the batting floundered, and this is the biggest reason why Kohli is being hailed as the best batsman of this generation.

Kohli showed tremendous discipline and mental strength against the swinging ball. However, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes there is still a weakness to his batting which the bowlers should look to exploit.

“Well, everyone’s got a weakness and he has been found at times outside the off stump because he likes to drive early on. I think as a bowler you have got to be sensible when you are bowling at him. You can’t really challenge him. You have to stick to your plans I guess,” Waqar was as quoted by Khaleej Times.

“And the best plan is if you are an outswing bowler, which I was in my days as a fast bowler in international cricket, I will probably bowl to him outside the off stump and look to take the ball away from him with a bit of short of a length and ask him to drive,” he further added.

However, in the aforementioned England series, Kohli did put away to loose drive outside the off-stump and restrained from playing away from his body which yielded dividends. His next big test will be against West Indies, following which he will lead the Indian side for the all-important tour of Australia.

