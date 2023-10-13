How to watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs. Pakistan in the US, date, time, and where to watch

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly gearing up for a spectacular extravaganza of world-class cricket as the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup kicks off on October 5. Spanning from October 5 to November 19, this tournament promises a captivating array of thrilling matches, iconic moments, and legendary performances that will leave fans spellbound.

Fans boiling their blood over India vs Pakistan match(HT/Mint)

The icing on the cake is that our fellow Americans can enjoy every moment of cricketing action, from boundary-cracking hits to wicket-taking masterstrokes, which can be experienced live through ESPN+.

Among the riveting contests, there is one showdown that shines brighter than the rest – the age-old rivalry between India and Pakistan, which is again brewing like a fine wine. Mark your calendars for October 14, because this clash is more than just a cricket match; it's an emotion that pulses through the veins of fans, a legacy etched in history, and an event that has the power to bring two nations to a reverent standstill.

The iconic rivalry will be held in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

Every run scored and every wicket taken in this historic encounter resonates deeply within the hearts of millions, making it an unmissable moment in the cricketing world.

India vs. Pakistan- ICC Men's World Cup 2023

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV broadcasting partner: ESPN+

Live-streaming partner: ESPN+

Fellow U.S. audiences catch Ind vs. Pak live on ESPN+

There is no need to worry about where to catch all the live action – ESPN+ has you covered with live streaming of all 48 matches. And for those unable to watch in real-time, there's no need to fret. ESPN+ provides comprehensive match highlights, ensuring that fans won't miss any crucial moments. To cater to a diverse audience, all these offerings are available in both English and Hindi, making sure everyone in the West World can enjoy the cricketing excitement.

You can also keep a track with us with our live match updates and score counts on Hindustan Times.com