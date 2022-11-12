HTLS 2022: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara deconstruct batting for mortals

For sports buffs, undoubtedly the high point of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 was the session featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara hosted by Hindustan Times’ Managing Editor Kunal Pradhan. The event truly lived up to its billing, as Lara and Sachin dished out anecdotes after anecdotes, displaying their easy camaraderie and deep respect for each other after years of fierce on-field rivalry under intense scrutiny. Since this session comes on the eve of the T20 World Cup final we got to know whom they believe have the edge in the final at MCG.

Even for die-hard Sachin and Lara fans, the session brought to light many relatively unknown facts about the two sporting Gods, including when they met for the first time. In his trademark, self-deprecating humour, Sachin said that the fact that they were both vertically challenged helped them to break the ice, eliciting guffaws from the audience.

Host Kunal Pradhan's reference about Sachin and Lara batting together in an exhibition match made many people scroll through YouTube for the clip. Sachin and Lara took turns to describe in detail how they dismantled a star-studded Pakistan line-up featuring Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Lara stated that it was when he realised that he was playing with a genius.

Lara also recollected – with as much relish as every fan – how Sachin curbed his natural instincts during his iconic double century at Sydney. Sachin soon returned the favour, throwing light on Lara's hunger, consistency and flair but also about the Caribbean legend's giant kit bag.

Both the legends bossed bowlers for a couple of decades. But did they ever feel invincible, like Gods' sharing the field with mere mortals? It wasn't the case according to them. While Lara believes he had a 70% chance of getting out at the start of the innings which decreased gradually, Sachin was bit upfront saying there were times when he felt no one could touch him. But, he noted, that was always a red flag, because overconfidence can lead to a reckless shot that he would grudge later.

One bowler who troubled them occasionally was the late Shane Warne. While Sachin had a rather spicy story about Warne, Lara made a crucial point about how Warne changed the leitmotif of how to win Test matches. Clive Lloyd deployed a battery of four pacers to roll over teams whereas, Warne gave Australia a chance to use another strategy to win where spin also played a crucial part. Lara also doffed his hat to Muttiah Muralitharan and said that they were up against two of the best in the world.

Cricket has changed a lot in the modern era with the advent of T20s. Modern batsmen have revolutionised the art of batting with their innovative 360 shot making. While the puritans may scoff at them, but Lara is clearly a fan, and argued T20’s innovative shot play has changed the game for the better.

He also made a point that it is tough playing cricket in all three formats, which some are managing though some are struggling in Tests. Lara in a wistful note said that he hoped that he wished he could’ve played some innovative shots before retiring. Sachin though seemed to suggest that it is finally dependent on the player which approach works best for him. Pointing out the names of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s who stick to more classical shots, Sachin Tendulkar argued that even they are equally effective. However, those who play the unorthodox strokes only do so after exhaustive practice, Sachin noted, so in their mind those aren't risky propositions.

Who will win the T20 World Cup?

Lara believed that Pakistan had a better team. On the other hand, Sachin believed that the ground dimensions in MCG would suit England and hence backed Butler's men to lift the trophy. But all in all, for the audience this was a fanboy moment to see their heroes up close and personal.

Sachin and Lara may not be padding up anytime soon, but their deep insights and acumen about the game, their tete-a-tete, rife with personal anecdotes and deep humility, was a joyous occasion for all true connoisseurs of the game.