Huge captaincy accolade for Joe Root following England's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Galle
- England's win over Sri Lanka was the 24th of Root's career, which puts him second on England's list of all-time successful Test captains.
With a convincing seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series at Galle, Joe Root took a giant step as one of England cricket's greatest captains. England's win over Sri Lank was the 24th of Root's career, which puts him second on England's list of all-time successful Test captains.
Root has equalled former captains Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook, who had led England to 24 Test wins each during their captaincy tenured, and the 30-year-old batsman is only two Tests away from tying Michael Vaughan as the most successful England captain of all time.
"To come here with little preparation, and play in the manner we have has been really impressive. Great effort yesterday, not a lot fell for us, and for the two spinners to get five-fors is a brilliant effort, particularly with the little cricket they've played," Root said after the match.
"Series like these are always tough but without the prep it's testament to their characters. To perform like we did after lunch was a good effort, we'll keep looking to get better, but a really pleasing start. [Spinners] Brilliant achievement, think the exciting thing is there's more to come from this group, most important thing is we have that attitude into the next Tests.
"[Bubbles] Number of challenges, really important looking to perform as a group, find ways to stay together, something we did well this game. [Innings] Thing that pleased me the most was my mindset, felt I got into a good place, managed to get my feet apart and get forward and back well, good balance between attack and defence and didn't waver. People have been critical of my conversion, so nice to go and make a big one."
This was also England's fifth consecutive Test win in Sri Lanka. The little streak began all the way back in 2012, during which England levelled the series 1-1. In 2018, England whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0, followed by the victory that was registered on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's resilience has got to give up': Ponting expects Aus to go for the kill
- India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting believes India's fight has got to end at some stage and expects Australia to have a crack at India on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test with all guns blazing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brisbane Test: After Siraj touch, series decider on final day
- India vs Australia: Siraj’s 5/73 coupled with another fine piece of fast bowling from Shardul Thakur (4/61), helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in their second innings, which set India 328 to win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes England Test series comeback
- The swing bowler, who missed the Australia tour due to injury, is on a comeback and playing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Your all-round performance has kept the Test series alive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammad Kaif congratulates Siraj on his maiden Test five-fer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: Smith gives a major update on Mithcell Starc’s hamstring injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kapil, haven't seen a batsman open his arms like he did: Jadeja on batter
- India vs Australia: Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Test captaincy is Smith's chance for redemption: Healy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge captaincy accolade for Joe Root following England's 7-wicket win over SL
- England's win over Sri Lanka was the 24th of Root's career, which puts him second on England's list of all-time successful Test captains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: ‘The boy has become a man,’ Sehwag, Bishop hail Mohammed Siraj
- India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj, playing only his third Test, finished with 5/73, which made him the first Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba since Zaheer Khan’s 5/95 in 2003.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siraj claims maiden Test five-wicket-haul, ends India's 17-year-long wait
- Mohammed Siraj, who had a promising start to his Test career with five wickets in Melbourne, led from the front and claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Siraj shines as India need 324 runs to win at Gabba
Brisbane Test - Tomorrow it will be about bowling in good areas: Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox