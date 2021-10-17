Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Huge difference between bowling in nets and against Babar Azam’: Gambhir explains how Pandya can fit in IND Playing XI
cricket

‘Huge difference between bowling in nets and against Babar Azam’: Gambhir explains how Pandya can fit in IND Playing XI

Hardik Pandya did not bowl a single delivery for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 and was even forced to sit out for few matches due to fitness concerns.
Hardik Pandya in action against England in Ahmedabad.(Twitter (Hardik Pandya))
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 01:44 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckoned that premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya can only be part of India's playing XI in the T20 World Cup if he can match good bowling standards. 

Ever since his successful back surgery, Pandya has not been a regular custodian with the ball and has been given a spot in India's 15-member squad for the World Cup as a batting all-rounder. He did not bowl a single delivery for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 and was even forced to sit out for a few matches due to fitness concerns.

Gambhir expressed his views on Pandya during an interaction on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’ , where he observed that the all-rounder's inclusion in the playing XI completely depends on his performance with the ball in the warm-up matches rather than the nets session.

"For me, Hardik Pandya gets into India's playing XI only if he does proper bowling in both warmup games, not only in the nets. There is a huge difference between bowling in the nets and against quality batsmen like Babar Azam and that too in the World Cup," said Gambhir. 

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's advice to Team India ahead of T20 World Cup

"He has to bowl in the practice matches and the nets, and he has to bowl 100 percent. If you are thinking that you will come and bowl just at 115-120 kph, I will not take that risk," he added.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli addresses rumours of Rahul Dravid's appointment as India head coach

With Pandya unlikely to bowl at the World Cup, the Men In Blue made a final adjustment in their 15-member squad, promoting Shardul Thakur from a net bowler to a regular at the expense of Axar Patel. 

India will take on England and Australia in the warm-up matches, before locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixtures. 

