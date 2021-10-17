'You don't become champions easily': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gives advice to Indian team ahead of T20 World Cup

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gave advice to the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup and said that they must focus on the process and take the competition one game at a time. India, led by Virat Kohli, will be looking to win their first T20 World Cup trophy since 2007.

Ganguly, spoke to fans after Games24x7, a multi-game platform launched a new campaign for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, on its fantasy sports platform, 'My11Circle', and said that India should not focus on just the trophy, but on winning every match.

Also read: 'Absolutely delighted': Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni being with Team India as mentor during T20 World Cup

"So, you don't become champions easily and you just don't become champions just by stepping into a tournament, so they have to get through the process, they have to show maturity," Ganguly said when asked what India needs to do to win the title.

"...they all have the talent, they all have the skill to score runs and take wickets at this level. They just have to be mentally in good space to win the World Cup," he added.

"...(the) title is only won when the finals are finished. So, you have a lot of cricket to be played before that and I think India should focus (on) every game, India should focus on winning every game and just taking it from there and not think about the title at the start," he said.

"They (India) will always be contenders in whatever competition they play in and the challenge for them is to be at peace with themselves, focus on the process rather than the results because the most toughest thing and the most wrong thing to do is when you take guard and you think I am here to win the World Cup.

"...what is important is to play the next ball which is coming out of the hand and keep doing that till you get to the finals," Ganguly signed off.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON