'Human rights or 2 points': Naveen-ul-Haq's 'interesting' jibe at Australia ahead of World Cup 2023 clash

As predicted by many, Afghanistan have emerged to be the dark horse in the ongoing men's cricket World Cup in India. The team sit sixth on the points table and have the same points as New Zealand and Pakistan, who are placed above them. However, Afghanistan have played a match less and now have a great chance at climbing to fourth and present a much stronger case for themselves.

Naveen ul Haq takes a dig at Cricket Australia

Afghanistan take on a formidable Australian unit at Wankhede on Tuesday, who after a slow start have found their mojo in the tournament. The team has won five matches on the trot and will head into the contest after securing a 33-run victory against traditional rivals England.

As the two teams prepare to meet Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq tried rubbing salt on old wounds and launched an attack on Cricket Australia.

Naveen recalled the time when Australia backed out from playing a three-match ODI series between the two sides, which was scheduled to be held in UAE in March. Cricket Australia then blamed the Taliban and their “restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms” as the reason for it. The series was part of the ICC Super League, which was a qualification pathway for the ongoing World Cup.

Naveen launched the attack on social media and wrote: “Refusing to play the bilateral series, now it will be interesting to see cricket Australia stand in the World Cup #standards #humanrights or 2 points.”

A screenshot of Naveen ul Haq's Instagram story.

This is not the first time the pacer has raised his voice against Australia's stance. In fact he was not the only one to condemn Cricket Australia's decision. Afghanistan's leading spinner Rashid Khan had then said: “I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage.” He also urged to keep cricket out of politics.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is the only full member nation in the ICC that does not have a women’s team yet.

