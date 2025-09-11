'I am here again': Rohit Sharma sends loud and clear message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir as ODI return inches closer

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the upcoming three-match series against Australia beginning October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The 38-year-old will be playing his first international match in almost eight months when he takes the field Down Under. Rohit retired from Tests earlier this year, and there is heavy speculation about his future in international cricket. Rohit might have said that “he is going nowhere” from ODIs after the Champions Trophy 2025 win; however, questions still remain. Rohit Sharma is expected to lead India in the Australia ODI series. (PTI)

Recently, a Dainik Jagran report claimed that Rohit and Virat Kohli might play their final ODI series in Australia and the duo might be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy if they harbour dreams of representing the team in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Looking at the heartbreak Rohit and his side endured in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia, it is understandable that he wants to bid adieu to international cricket after having another crack at winning the premier ICC tournament.

However, the call is not his entirely, as a lot depends on chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. However, Rohit is controlling the controllables, as he has hit the ground running. He is currently training in Mumbai with his close friend Abhishek Nayar, who was the assistant coach of the Indian men's team earlier this year.

On Thursday evening, Rohit shared a video on Instagram, showcasing the net session he had. In the video, he stated, "I am here again. It feels really good."

“That felt good,” Rohit wrote as the caption on Instagram.

Will Rohit play India A matches?

It would be interesting to see if Rohit decides to get some game time and play the upcoming three-match ODI series between India A and Australia A, beginning September 30 in Kanpur.

The All India Men's Senior Selection Committee is yet to announce the India A squad for the series, leading to speculations about Rohit and Virat's participation.

Both Rohit and Virat confirmed their Test retirement earlier this year, just days before the squad wa sannounced for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The duo had a horrid run against New Zealand and Australia, and eventually, both senior batters called time on their Test career.

Earlier this year, Rohit and Virat were exceptional in India winning the Champions Trophy 2025. The duo had also retired from T20Is after India's World Cup in 2024 in Barbados.