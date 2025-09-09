Rohit Sharma visits top Mumbai hospital late at night, looks puzzled when called; fans worried

Is everything fine with Rohit Sharma? Did he get injured while training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru? Or was it a health issue of another kind? The questions were plenty, and the answers were very few. Indian cricket fans were left worried after India ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted late at night at a Mumbai City hospital. India ODI captain Rohit Sharma spotted at a Mumbai hospital

Rohit’s unexpected visit to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night stirred concern and speculation across social media platforms.

Visuals of the cricketer arriving at the hospital surfaced late in the evening and quickly went viral. In the footage, Rohit can be seen stepping out of his car and momentarily turning toward the camera with a puzzled expression before walking straight into the hospital. There were no apparent signs of physical discomfort, but the timing and nature of the visit left fans uneasy.

Rohit or his representatives have not officially disclosed the reason behind the visit. While the visit may have been routine or precautionary, the lack of details has led to widespread speculation among fans who have been eagerly awaiting his return to international cricket.

Rohit recently cleared his fitness test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, a significant step as he gears up for his return to India’s ODI squad. Apart from the now-standard Yo-Yo test, a DXA Scan, which is a simplified method to test bone density, was also done during the fitness test. He has not featured in international cricket since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in mid-2025.

With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli focusing solely on ODIs following their retirement from T20Is and Tests, anticipation has been building for their comeback. Their return is set for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, with the first match scheduled for October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth.