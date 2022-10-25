Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I am messing this up, not finding gaps': Match-winner Virat Kohli opens up on slow start vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup

'I am messing this up, not finding gaps': Match-winner Virat Kohli opens up on slow start vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 25, 2022 07:51 AM IST

Virat Kohli, who eventually turned out to be the match-winner for India, shared his thought process during the epic run chase, where he also spoke about the slow start.

Virat Kohli's reaction after India won the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Melbourne(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli played one of the greatest knocks in T20I cricket against Pakistan in the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Kohli's gritty innings, which saw him return unbeaten on 82 runs off 53 balls, ensured Team India chased down the 160-run target and won the match by four wickets. What made the chase even more special was Kohli dragging the side to victory, who at one stage were reeling at 31-4.

India lost KL Rahul early and were reduced to 7/1, when Kohli walked out to bat. Things got worse as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel also were packed early, putting immense pressure on Kohli and Hardik Pandya to complete the chase, which appeared an uphill task. Kohli started off slow and at one stage could only manage 12 runs off the first 21 balls he faced.

Kohli, who eventually turned out to be the match-winner for India, shared his thought process during the epic run chase, where also spoke about the slow start.

"When I was 12 off 21, I was like 'I am really messing this game up. I am not putting ball in the gaps'. But when you have experience and understand the value of batting deep, that's always been my role playing for India. I know that I can do a lot of the power-hitting towards the end of the innings," said Kohli on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup.

Also read: ‘I spoke to my wife…’: Virat Kohli reveals conversation with Anushka Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup win vs Pakistan

The former India captain was all praise for teammate Hardik Pandya with whom he stitched a 100-plus stand and rescued India from a tough situation.

"Honestly, I was feeling a lot of pressure at that stage. But then when he came in and he hit a few boundaries, I kind of opened up. That partnership, we didn't even realise when we got to our 100. We kept talking, we kept running hard and kept watching their body language. We knew it would turn at some stage, it turned quite late to be honest. We would have liked to do it earlier," the former India captain stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs pakistan t20 world cup virat kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP