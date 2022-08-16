'I believe Virat will find form in Asia Cup': Sourav Ganguly optimistic about Kohli's comeback after poor England tour

Virat Kohli has not been in the best of form and the string of low scores in the recent series have done no good. The former India captain failed to put a show for the fans in India's recent tour to England, following which he skipped the away series against West Indies and Zimbabwe. He could only manage 33 runs in the two ODIs he was a part of in England. The outcome was similar in Tests, where he managed only 31 runs in two innings, and was dismissed on 1 and 11 in two T20Is.

Now with the team gearing up for the Asia Cup, the 33-year-old is all set to return to action in the continental tournament and has also been grinding behind the scenes. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly too remains optimistic about Kohli finding his lost mojo in the tournament. “Let him practice, let him play matches. He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback. He is just not being able to score a century and I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup,” Ganguly told Sports Tak in an interview.

Kohli's bat has been quiet for a long time and his last century came back in 2019 in the historic pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The right-handed batter did manage a few half-centuries over the course but it is the ton that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

More so Kohli would also look to settle a personal score against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup encounter in Dubai, which is the first ever since India's humiliating loss at the T20 World Cup last year. Then the Kohli-led Indian unit had to endure a ten-wicket defeat against the arch rivals at the same venue.

However, a lot has changed in the Indian camp since then. Ravi Shastri is no longer the coach, with Rahul Dravid replacing the 60-year-old ex-cricketer. The captaincy baton has also been passed to Rohit Sharma, who too would look to start the Asian Cup campaign on a strong note.

