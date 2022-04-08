'I brought them together and made them great': Rashid Latif clarifies 'Give me Babar, Kohli and I will win WC' statement

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had channelled his inner Sir Alex Ferguson earlier this week to make a big statement on two of biggest modern-era stalwarts of cricket - Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. And moments after the comment, which he shared on his Twitter handle, fans trolled the former cricketer, but Rashid on Friday issued a clarification over the statement.

The former Manchester United boss had once said, "Give me ten planks of wood and Zidane and I will win the Champions League." Latif, and avid follower of the game, gave his own touch to the famous words while speaking on his YouTube show 'Caught Behind' as he said, "Give me Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and nine pieces of wood and I will win you the World Cup."

The video went viral all over social media with fans pouring in with hilarious memes. And on Friday, Latif cleared the air on the statement in an interview with Cricket Den.

“I follow a lot of football. It was my way of praising them. Virat and Babar, I brought them together and I made them great, of this era. That is my opinion again. Don't know why people got serious? I tend to come up with such one liners,” he said.

Latif's comment came a day after Babar's half-century against Australia in the one-off T20I match of the tour. Although, Babar had played an important knock, Pakistan had failed to avenge their T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to the eventual champions. Babar, in his maiden captaincy stint at an ICC event, had led Pakistan to the T20 World Cup semis after an unbeaten run through the league stage.

Kohli, on the other hand, is presently part of IPL 2022 where he is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 15th straight season. He had stepped down from the captaincy role at the end of IPL 2021 and Faf du Plessis is leading the franchise.