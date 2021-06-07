Understand the sentiments but I genuinely feel sorry: Ashwin says Robinson's suspension indication of what future holds

The suspension of England cricket team pacer Ollie Robinson by ECB, over his racist and sexist tweets posted in 2012, has sparked a wide discussion on whether it was the right decision by the English board. His tweets surfaced on the first day of the first Test match between England and Kane Williamson's New Zealand at Lord's.

There have been mixed opinions on the immediate axing of the right-arm pacer and the latest person to speak out on the same issue is senior Team India spinner R Ashwin, who feels sorry for England pacer Ollie Robinson and has called his punishment "a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media generation."

The Tamil Nadu cricketer took to Twitter to share his thoughts. His tweet was captioned: "I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his Test career."

The 27-year-old issued an apology on Wednesday, admitting to posting "racist and sexist tweets" as a teenager. He had expressed "deep regrets" about his actions while stating "I'm not racist and I'm not sexist." Robinson's offensive tweets targetted Muslims and Asians and he has said he is "ashamed" of them.

Robinson had an extremely impressive debut, picking up seven wickets and scoring a crucial 42 in the first innings.

His suspension means he is required to leave the England bubble and return to his county and it also means that he will not be available for selection for the second Test starting at Edgbaston on Thursday

Graham Thorpe, England's batting coach, said the side could start reviewing the social media history of the players before their selection in the national team.

The second Test between England and NZ begins on June 10.