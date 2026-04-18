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‘I could see Virat Kohli, Phil Salt weren’t happy,’ says KL Rahul after DC’s win on tricky Chinnaswamy track vs RCB

KL Rahul pointed out that RCB openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt found it difficult to get going early on.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 08:41 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul admitted there was some assistance for the bowlers on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium surface in the first few overs, making it tough for the batters early on. The star batter, celebrating his 34th birthday, produced a fine half-century in the chase to steady DC after they lost three wickets early in reply to RCB’s 175/8. Rahul brought much-needed calm to the innings after Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck with the new ball to put Delhi on the back foot.

KL Rahul had a chat with Virat Kohli before Saturday's clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium.(ANI Picture Service)

Rahul also pointed out that RCB openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt found it difficult to get going early on, with the ball not coming onto the bat as nicely as they would have liked. While DC suffered a similar fate or even worse, with three wickets inside the powerplay, which made the chase tricky for them.

"The wicket did a little bit early on. I could see Virat and Phil Salt not happy with the way the ball was coming on. Us losing three wickets in the first six overs didn't make it easy for us. So yeah, it was, I think all in all a really good cricket game," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

Rahul also addressed whether there were nerves towards the end of the chase, expressing confidence in the finishing abilities of Tristan Stubbs and David Miller while explaining the team’s thinking in the final overs.

"No nervousness at the end, there was faith in Stubbs and Miller. They do this on a daily basis for South Africa and franchise cricket. So, we also knew that the last two overs was going to be a gamble for RCB as well. And we knew that probably Romario Shepherd will bowl or maybe Suyash Sharma will bowl, which gives our batters a good chance to hit two sixes in the last two overs. So yeah, ideally we wouldn't have wanted it to go till the 20th over, but we'll take the win," he concluded.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / ‘I could see Virat Kohli, Phil Salt weren’t happy,’ says KL Rahul after DC’s win on tricky Chinnaswamy track vs RCB
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