'I deserved clarity, not ridicule': Shashank Singh accuses Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh of unfair treatment

Shashank Singh has strongly criticised the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) after ending his long association with the team and joining Puducherry for the 2026-27 domestic season. The Punjab Kings batter alleged that the state association did not support him during his injury rehabilitation, claiming he was treated unfairly despite years of representing Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket.

Shashank Singh joins Puducherry after ending his association with CSCS. (AP Photo)

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Shashank has been granted a No Objection Certificate by the CSCS, clearing the way for his move ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season.

The PBKS star claimed the state association repeatedly overlooked him despite his performances, alleging that he was left in the dark over key selection decisions and never received a satisfactory explanation for his exclusion from important domestic activities.

“They didn’t have a proper explanation for why I was excluded from the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League. They didn’t tell me why I wasn’t considered for the conditioning camp for the state probables,” Shashank told Cricinfo.

Shashank said he was not seeking special treatment from the association but felt his achievements deserved greater respect and transparency, adding that the lack of communication and the way he was treated ultimately left him deeply disappointed.

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m not saying you give me preferential treatment, but someone who won the BCCI award for the best domestic white-ball all-rounder at least deserves some clarity, not ridicule,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m not saying you give me preferential treatment, but someone who won the BCCI award for the best domestic white-ball all-rounder at least deserves some clarity, not ridicule,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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During his seven-year stint with Chhattisgarh, Shashank featured in 24 first-class matches, scoring runs at an average of 29.19, including one century and six half-centuries. He enjoyed greater success in List A cricket, amassing 927 runs from 31 matches at an average of 40.30, with two hundreds and three fifties. In the T20 format, he played 42 matches for the state, scoring 653 runs at a strike rate of 129.30 while also contributing with 18 wickets.

“I was told that I only want to play in the IPL”

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Rejecting allegations that he prioritised the IPL over domestic cricket, Shashank pointed to his achievements in the domestic circuit, saying his performances had earned him one of the BCCI's highest individual honours for all-rounders.

“I was told that I only want to play in the IPL, and not for Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket. The reality is that just last year (in Feb 2025), I was adjudged as India’s best all-rounder in the white-ball circuit by the BCCI, when I was named as the recipient of the prestigious Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited Overs Competitions for the 2023-24 season,” Shashank told TOI.