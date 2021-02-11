Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman expects both Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Rohit Sharma and to show ‘more commitment’ in the upcoming second Test match against England.

Both the Mumbai batters failed to impress with the bat during India's crushing 227-run loss to England in the series opener in Chennai. Their failure to buckle up in the critical run-chase saw India falter in the match as England went up 1-0 in the 4-match series.

Rahane was bundled up against the bowling of spinner Dom Bess in the first innings before being castled by veteran pacer James Anderson for a duck in the second innings. Critically analysing his ousting, Laxman made a point on Rahane's footwork, which he believes was not right and that he was not ready for the attack.

“I want to see commitment from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in the next match, that they should win or save the match,” said Laxman on Star Sports.

“The way Ajinkya Rahane got out in the second innings, I didn't feel he was ready for the fight. It was known that Anderson will be reversing the ball; you can get out to a good ball, but if your footwork is not correct, and you don't come into the right position, that too at the start of the innings, it makes you feel sad. So, the way Ajinkya Rahane got out, he will be disappointed,” he added.

Rohit, on the other hand, was dismissed by Jofra Archer in the first innings before spinner Jack Leach cleaned him up in the second. Laxman suggested that the opening batsman should be more careful while dealing with deliveries bowled outside off.

“Rohit Sharma will be disappointed the way he got in the first innings. As a batsman you know where the bowlers are going to attack you, what is not your strength. We know Rohit Sharma has to play a little more carefully outside off-stump at the start of his innings,” said Laxman.