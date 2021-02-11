‘I just don’t understand why’: Monty Panesar questions selection of Indian bowler for first England Test
Former England spinner questioned the decision of Indian team management to include left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem over leggie Kuldeep Yadav for the first Test which the hosts lost by 227 runs to England on Tuesday.
The off-spinner from Jharkhand struggled throughout the game for consistency. He leaked 167 runs in 44 overs in the first innings. While in the second, he conceded 66 runs in 15 overs. He managed to scalp 4 wickets – 2 each in both innings. But the biggest concern was the number no-balls – 8 – he bowled in his spell.
READ | ‘I didn't feel he was ready for the fight’: Laxman expects ‘more commitment’ from Indian batsman in next England Test
“I just don’t understand why India would play Shahbaz Nadeem over Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has been with the team since ages, he is bowling regularly in the nets and is in a rhythm. I don’t know how much Nadeem has played since the lockdown but Kuldeep should have started,” Panesar told WION during an interaction.
Earlier on Tuesday, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar also spoke about Nadeem’s no-ball and reckoned that India may replace the latter with Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test.
“I think, Shahbaz Nadeem got just a little bit of nervous. I’m not even talking about the way he bowls but the no-balls – it’s always an indication that the bowler is a little too anxious. And particularly spinner – anxious to get it going. And when that happens, you tend to overstep.
“It happened with Ashwin as well. After a long time, he bowled a no-ball. So yes, those are the areas India to need to look at.
“Maybe they will bring Kuldeep Yadav for the next Test in place of Nadeem or Washington Sundar, whoever it is. But they need to look at dismissing England for lesser than what they scored this around,” Gavaskar told Star Sports Network.
After losing the first Test by 227 runs, India no gear up for the second match which begins at the same venue from Saturday.
