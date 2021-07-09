Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I don't understand his batting: Ramiz Raja says Pakistan all-rounder should have a 'profile like Hardik Pandya'
cricket

I don’t understand his batting: Ramiz Raja says Pakistan all-rounder should have a ‘profile like Hardik Pandya’

Pakistan batsmen could only score 141 runs in 35.2 overs before being bowled out by the English bowlers. The hosts chased down the target in just 21.5 overs.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 07:09 PM IST
File image of Ramiz Raja.(Cricket Pakistan)

Pakistan were poor in the first One Day International against England. Pakistan batsmen could only score 141 runs in 35.2 overs before being bowled out by the English bowlers. The hosts chased down the target in just 21.5 overs while losing only one wicket in the process. Pakistan have been criticised by critics for their for their inability to perform at their best against top teams like England.

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja was critical of the role played by all-rounder Shadab Khan. Shadab scored 30 runs in 43 balls for Pakistan at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. However, Raja doesn’t understand his role in the team as he said that Shabad should have a profile like Hardik Pandya.

“I don’t understand Shadab’s batting. What is his role when he comes out to bat? Is he a savior or a power hitter? Today he could have played easily because they had a lot of overs in the bank. But generally, his batting is going through a rusty period. He should have a profile like Hardik Pandya. He is a power hitter who scores quick fifties. Shadab’s power-hitting has completely gone missing which is saddening because he is so young. This should be his peak time. But we don’t see that kind of batting from him and he needs a lot of work. In this batting lineup Shadab has more value as a power hitter,” Ramiz said on his Youtube channel.

Raja also criticized the bowling and batting effort put in by Pakistan players in the first ODI against England.

“Nowhere did it seem like Pakistan would extend their total to at least a fighting one. There was no fighting ability,” he said. “Pakistan’s bowling has always been an advantage. The whole world agrees that it has potential. But they lost by nine wickets and applied no pressure. They kept feeding the batsmen. This is another specialty of Pakistan that they bring out of form players back in form.”

Topics
ramiz raja shadab khan hardik pandya
