England's hopes of lifting their first-ever European championship trophy were dashed on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium in London. After a gruelling contest that went to the penalty shootouts, England lost the match 2-3 on penalties with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Buyako Saka missing their strikes. Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris, and Kiwi allrounder Jimmy Neesham commented on England's Euros defeat while also recalling England's win at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The final between England and New Zealand at the ICC 2019 ODI World Cup saw a myriad of controversies, the biggest one being regarding how the contest was decided. The match ended in a tie, and the following Super-Over also ended in a draw.

England were declared the champions as, at the time, the ICC rule stated that if the Super Over ended in a tie, the team with more boundaries will be declared win the match. While the boundary count rule has been changed now, and a Super Over is followed by a 2nd Super Over if the first one ends in a tie - clearly, Styris and Neesham are still not over the 2019 World Cup defeat.

"Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? #joking," Neesham wrote in a tweet.

"I don't understand.... England had more corners .... they are the champions! #Stillsalty," Styris added.

Meanwhile, this was the first major international trophy that Italy have won since their 2006 FIFA World Cup win. The Azzurri had last won the continental title back in 1968. Italy had reached the final in Euro 2000 and Euro 2012, as well, but had lost to France, and Spain, respectively.