‘If you ask me, there’s pressure on Ravi bhai’: Former cricketer on Shastri getting replaced by Dravid as India coach

Ravi Shastri’s tenure as Team India’s coach will come to an after the conclusion of the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be held in the UAE. Since Rahul Dravid is coaching the Indian team in the Sri Lanka tour, discussions are going on if he could potentially take over the role as India head coach after Shastri's tenure comes to an end.

The Indian cricket team has reached new heights under the guidance of Ravi Shastri. They have beaten Australia in their own backyard twice and even made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. However, the duo of Shastri and Kohli is yet to get their hands on an ICC trophy.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has opined that if the men-in-blue win the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE, Shastri is going to continue as the coach of the team.

“This is speculative for sure. It will be wrong to say that Ravi Shastri has not performed well. He has done quite well but if the parameter is winning trophies, we have not done that. But if the Indian team wins the T20 World Cup, it will be impossible to remove Ravi Shastri,” Sodhi said during a discussion on India News.

“He has done a decent job earlier as well and winning the trophy, something we have been waiting for, I think the purpose will be filled. But at the end of the day, the way Rahul bhai has gone to Sri Lanka as a coach and the board rejected the proposal of two additional batsmen, you get a somewhat different signal. If you ask me, there is pressure on Ravi bhai,” he added.

Shastri is currently touring England with the Indian team for the upcoming 5-match Test series against the hosts, which begins from August 4 in Southampton. The team is supposed to gather in Durham on July 12 after a three-week break following the WTC Final in Southampton last month.