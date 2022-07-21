'I don't understand why selectors have rested Virat': Former India captain says Kohli's break 'sends a wrong signal'

Despite not being in the best of nicks, the BCCI decided not to include Virat Kohli in India's tour of West Indies. With Kohli not scoring runs, the call did not go well with former India cricketers. While there is a section of legendary players, who feel that a break will do Kohli a world of good, many reckon the former India captain needs to play as many games as possible, especially when Virat is believed to be an integral part of the Indian team at the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. Former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have already voiced their opinions of not being in favour of BCCI giving Kohli or any other players frequent breaks from international cricket.

Joining the bandwagon is another ex-India captain Dilip Vengsarkar. The former chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Vengsarkar is surprised to see Kohli's name missing from India's tour of West Indies. While the likes of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and captain Rishabh Pant will be back for the T20Is after skipping the ODIs, Kohli will be away from international cricket and reportedly spend time with his family in London. Vengsarkar feels resting Kohli sends a wrong signal as the India batter needs more matches to get his form back.

"I don't understand why the Indian selectors have rested him for the West Indies series. If he is in their scheme of things for the T20 World Cup in Australia, he should play as many games as possible to get his form and confidence back. That would help him. Resting him sends a wrong signal because if he is going to Australia, then he will go without really big scores behind him. That would worry him as well. I always feel that when you are not scoring runs, it's important to play as many matches as possible and spend time in the middle, and get back among the runs. This game is all about confidence," Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times.

This is Kohli's second small break from international cricket after he was rested for the home T20I series against South Africa after another hectic season of the IPL. There are reports surfacing that Kohli might be travelling to play the ODI series in Zimbabwe in August to get some form back, but there is nothing conclusive at the moment. However, if he does not, it will leave Kohli with no match practice leading up to the Asia Cup, which starts in the last week of August.

