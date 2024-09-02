'I don't have that jealousy...': Ashwin's honest 'not Jadeja's fault' response as India spinner addresses team dynamics

The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has ruled Test cricket for several years now. Among India's greatest spin bowling duos, Ashwin and Jadeja stand tall, having etched their names in the Indian cricket history. Both are among the top 10 highest wicket-takers in the longest format for the country, with Ashwin trailing only behind the legendary Anil Kumble, while Jadeja currently holding the seventh spot. India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during the third day of first Test match between India and England(PTI)

Together, they have formed a formidable pair, especially in Indian conditions where their combined prowess has dismantled numerous batting lineups. However, when it comes to overseas Tests, India often face the challenging decision of having to bench one of these spin maestros, with Ashwin frequently being the one to miss out.

In a recent interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, when Ashwin was asked how he copes with this recurring situation, he responded with a sharp retort: "You are talking about jealousy," challenging the mindset that pits one player against another when one is chosen over the other.

Ashwin elaborated on the subject, discussing how such decisions are often seen by conditioned thinking, where people tend to view player selections through a narrow lens of comparison. Ashwin stated he has always taken these decisions in stride, focusing on his own contributions and the greater good of the team.

“It’s not Jadeja’s fault that I’m not playing. I don’t have the kind of jealousy where I would wish to keep him out just to play myself. The notion of jealousy is a conditioning we need to overcome,” Ashwin said in the interview, posted on the journalist's official YouTube channel.

Ashwin did not shy away from acknowledging the immense talent that Jadeja brings to the table, lauding his teammate's exceptional abilities across all facets of the game.

“Jadeja is the most talented cricketer I’ve seen; everything about him is natural. Over the years, our relationship has improved as we’ve learned to understand each other’s differences," Ashwin said.

“I tend to think a lot, whereas he does not. Understanding took time, but now we have a strong working relationship."

Ashwin, Jadeja set for return this month

While Ashwin is primarily a Test player for the team now, Jadeja wasn't included in the ODI squad when India made a return to the format last month during the series against Sri Lanka. However, the duo is set to return when India take on Bangladesh in a two-Test series, which marks the side's return to the format after nearly six months.

India have 10 Tests remaining in their World Test Championship cycle, which also include a blockbuster five-match away series in Australia.