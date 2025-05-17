'I don't see the same spark in MS Dhoni': CSK talisman asked to ‘go out’ as fire is flickering

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a turbulent time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. One of the most successful franchises in the history of the T20 competition, they were the first ones to be eliminated from playoff contention this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway through the season due to a hairline fracture in his elbow, and as a result, MS Dhoni was named the stand-in captain. Tom Moody said he doesn't see the same spark in MS Dhoni, unlike the previous few years. (ANI)

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody made a scathing assessment of Dhoni in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament, saying he does not see the same spark in the World Cup-winning captain that was visible in the last few editions.

MS Dhoni has been a huge debating point in the IPL 2025 season as his batting position has often come under scrutiny. On two occasions this season, the right-hander has come out to bat at No.9, inviting criticism from several cricket pundits. Dhoni has also been unable to finish off games apart from the encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana.

“Every team is a mirror of their leaders, and he is such a significant leader, and has been for so long. We all have a fire inside of us, and at times we need to recognise when that is starting to flicker, and if not, go out," former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said on ESPN Cricinfo's 'TimeOut' show.

"I just don’t know whether what I am seeing is correct, but certainly my observation is that the spark is not there that I have seen in previous years,” he added.

Will Dhoni turn up for CSK in IPL 2026?

After CSK's win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens before the IPL suspension, MS Dhoni addressed his future in the competition, saying he would have to work hard on his body to turn up for one more season.

"A lot of them (crowd) don’t know when it is going to be my last time, so they want to come and see me play. There is no escaping the fact that I am in the last phase of my career. After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

"Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent,” he added.

In the IPL 2025 season, Dhoni has scored 180 runs in 12 matches at an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of 140.63.

CSK only have two games remaining - one against Rajasthan Royals (May 20) and Gujarat Titans (May 25) and the franchise will look to avoid the wooden spoon. Throughout the tournament's history, CSK have never finished at the bottom of the points table.