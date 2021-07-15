Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

'Fear for Indian Test series': Vaughan bats for change in isolation laws amid reports of Pant testing positive for Covid

In a tweet, Vaughan said that if players kept testing positive for the virus, then it may affect the upcoming Ashes series as well.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Michael Vaughan has commented on the developing situation in England.(File)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that there is a need to bring a change to the isolation laws for cricket matches being played in England. Vaughan's remarks have come amid reports that India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be travelling with the squad to Durham where the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is set to gather before playing the practice match.

In a tweet, Vaughan said that if players kept testing positive for the virus, then it may affect the upcoming Ashes series as well.

"I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17.. plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change!" Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh also reacted to reports of Pant testing positive for the virus. Both Harbhajan and Raina wished Pant a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon champion @RishabhPant17," Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter. Raina wrote on Twitter: "Get well soon brother @RishabhPant17. Wish you a speedy recovery."

The India vs England Test series is set to begin from August 4th.

