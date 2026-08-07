'I got angry, felt very bad': Ashwin reveals why he barely spoke to Sanjay Manjrekar for years after criticism

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he was once upset with Sanjay Manjrekar after the former India batter questioned his fitness, suggesting it was affecting both his bowling and fielding. While the criticism initially angered him, Ashwin admitted it ultimately proved to be a turning point in his career. Determined to prove his critics wrong, he worked extensively on improving his fitness and overall game. The veteran all-rounder also disclosed that he barely spoke to Manjrekar for several years, with their relationship only improving in 2015 after the former cricketer wrote another article praising his performances and acknowledging the transformation in his game.

R Ashwin recalls ignoring Sanjay Manjrekar for years after criticism (AP and PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ashwin revealed that although he was deeply upset by Manjrekar's remarks at the time, he later thanked the former India batter for inspiring him to improve.

"I had messaged Sanjay Manjrekar once. After my first Australia tour, he had written a long article, and I read it completely while returning. After reading I got angry, getting angry is one thing, but I felt very bad. I let it go. I used to not talk a lot to him either. The next four years, I worked a lot, as I was not a gifted athlete. Then in 2015, he wrote another article saying he was bowling very well. Then I asked for his number and messaged him that your article back then changed my life. I always look at whether there is something to learn from criticism," Ashwin said on JioHotstar's 'Cheeky Singles'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Mumbai Indians urged to get Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana in return if Hardik Pandya traded to KKR: ‘The only way…’ Ashwin retires as India's legend {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Mumbai Indians urged to get Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana in return if Hardik Pandya traded to KKR: ‘The only way…’ Ashwin retires as India's legend {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, Ashwin signed off from international cricket as one of India's most accomplished cricketers, finishing with 765 wickets in 287 matches across formats - 537 in Tests, 156 in ODIs and 72 in T20Is. He retired as India's second-highest international wicket-taker, behind only Anil Kumble, and cemented his place among the country's greatest all-rounders. Renowned for his tactical brilliance and mastery of off-spin, Ashwin was a cornerstone of India's dominance in Test cricket for more than a decade. A multiple-time ICC Cricketer of the Year, he also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring six Test centuries and producing numerous match-winning performances throughout his distinguished international career. Following his retirement from international and IPL cricket, Ashwin has continued his playing career in overseas franchise leagues. He was signed for the Big Bash League last season but missed the tournament because of injury. More recently, the veteran off-spinner featured in Major League Cricket, continuing to ply his trade in T20 competitions abroad.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}