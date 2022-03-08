'I got scared, but Virat said 'no biggie, let's go'': Kohli's ex-teammate shares wild story; 'Few random guys chased us'

From flipping the Sydney crowd to expressing gratitude on his 100th Test match, Virat Kohli has come a long way. From a brash, aggressive youngster starting out in 2011 to becoming India's most successful Test captain, Kohli has mellow drastically. He is still aggressive on the field, and rightly so, but once he is off it, if his peers are to be believed, Kohli is the most fun-loving and energetic person to be around. His kind gestures towards his fans and likers are heart-warming and Kohli, in true sense, is the kind of role model young and budding cricketers should look up to. (Also Read: Daniel Vettori provides huge update on whether Virat Kohli will return to captain RCB in IPL 2022)

However, the path to greatness did not come easy to Kohli. In fact, the transformation from a promising player to one of the best in the world began back in 2012 when Kohli underwent a diet change. Growing up in the colonies of West Delhi, Kohli was always a big foodie, but when the time came, he realised that he can no longer persist with the same lifestyle if he was to be the best in the world. So out went the fried food items, and dishes such as butter chicken, to be replaced by a lot more disciplined meals.

Kohli's love for food was such that it almost once landed him in trouble. His former India Under-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan has revealed that the lure of tasty food was something Kohli could not resist during his early years. In fact, Kohli was willing to go the extra mile and put himself and Sangwan at risk only to get some of his favourite street-food like cuisine.

"He had been my room partner for seven-eight years in junior cricket. He used to love food, street food especially. He was a foodie, korma rolls, chicken rolls were his favourite. We were in South Africa with the India under 19 team, and someone told him that you get nice mutton roll at some place, but it's not in a secure neighbourhood," Sangwan wrote in his column for The Indian Express.

"Our driver too told us that food is nice but recently some fight took place around there and someone chopped someone's hand there. I got scared, but he said, 'chal yaar, wahan chalenge' (no biggie, dude, let's go) and he took me there too. We ate and few random guys chased us, but we just drove our car back and only stopped after reaching our place."

Sangwan recalled how it 2012, just when Kohli was beginning to peak, the India batter decided to adapt an entirely different lifestyle in terms of his diet. Kohli had played a couple of scintillating knocks in 2012 – 133 not out against Sri Lanka and a career-best 183 against Pakistan, but in order to establish himself as an all-time great, Kohli knew he had to make certain sacrifices.

"After playing for India, he came to play for us in 2012 and this was the time he went to another level in terms of his diet. We used to call him cheeku-motu in the team. But in 2012 he came with a plan where he began look after his fitness. He began to follow a strict diet. He was determined to lose his weight, and wanted to shed few kilos. He wanted to be a good fielder, he was a safe fielder then too but in terms of reflexes, he felt he was not upto the mark. He wanted to be the best fielder. He liked to bat for hours in the nets and then he would go do some more knocking," mentioned Sangwan.

"We had discussed that he needs to reduce his weight many times. He began to do it on his own and in the next three months he reduced 12 kgs. Inside the dressing room, his meals changed. From mutton-rice, he started bringing all the boiled stuff. Boiled sprouts, egg, green salads, dry fruits. He used to eat by weighing his portions sometimes. Like one day, he said he will eat only 200 grams, one day he said he will take only 200 ml of liquid. Pehle, mutton aur rice ka dongaa bhar ke khaata tha, and then suddenly he was picking on his food. He ate cereals in the night, sometimes fruit, brought his own chips."

