Daniel Vettori provides huge update on whether Virat Kohli will return to captain RCB in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli is someone who is known for his fitness levels and commitment to the game. The 33-year-old vibrant batter last week ticked off the milestone of playing 100 Test matches for India in the series opener against Sri Lanka at Mohali. Kohli has also played 260 One-day Internationals, scoring 43 centuries, and a further 97 T20 Internationals as well as two months of the domestic IPL every edition.

Kohli may be going through a tumultuous period when it comes to batting, but there's no question over his prowess. He was out for 45 to Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya and received a standing ovation from the crowd. He will be hoping to end his century drought in the next Test in Bengaluru before the action shifts to Maharashtra for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

An integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outfit, Kohli will be seen only as a batter after relinquishing the captaincy last year. It was the start of Kohli's exit from the Indian leadership bunch as well. He gave up as the Test boss following India's 1-2 series defeat in South Africa last year.

As RCB gear up for the new edition, they will have to appoint a new leader after Kohli's adieu. Many fans have called for the mercurial player's return as the skipper but former RCB skipper Daniel Vettori feels the franchise will look for another option.

"No [Virat Kohli will not be the RCB captain again]. I think it is as simple as that. I don't think that ever works, let alone in franchise cricket or international cricket. Once the captain is moved on, the right thing is for him to move on," Vettori told ESPNCricinfo.

Bangalore snapped up Faf du Plessis for ₹7 crore in the recent mega action and also splurged ₹5.50 crore to buy Dinesh Karthik. Both the experienced players can be linked with the leadership role, along with Glenn Maxwell, who has the experience of leading in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"I think they will look at Kohli, Maxwell and Du Plessis as the leadership group and even Dinesh Karthik. I think Faf will step in for Maxwell. But if they win the first three games, maybe they will continue on with him."

"I think Maxwell is a shorter long term. Three years is a long-term time in the IPL. They will look at Maxwell as the three-year cycle and hopefully he continues to play as he did in the last IPL. They will factor that in that he will be the leader for three years," Vettori further said.