‘I had no idea’: Pat Cummins learns about getting Australia's first T20 World Cup hat-trick in 17 years from Stoinis

Pat Cummins had no idea that he had taken the first hat-trick of T20 World Cup 2024. One can't fault the Australia ODI and Test skipper, for it was spread across two overs, and in a high-intensity T20 match, tracking personal milestones can become a burden at times. The same thing happened to Cummins during the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super Eight match in Antigua. That he has become only the second Australian after the legendary Brett Lee to claim a T20 World Cup hat-trick was known to him when his teammate Marcus Stoinos came running in. Australia's Pat Cummins bowls in T20 World Cup(PTI)

"I had no idea. I didn't know I was on a hat-trick. I did the previous over, I saw it come up on the screen and by the time my next over came around I totally forgot about it," Cummins said at the post-match press conference.," Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Cummins collected two quick scalps of Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan - to end Australia's 18th over and then removed Towhid Hridoy upon return to start over 20, completing the tournament's first hat-trick.

"So, I think Stoinis ran in from the deep, was cheering and I was like, oh yeah, forgot about that. So, yeah, nice one," he added.

It was also the first hat-trick of Cummins' career for Australia.

"I had a few (hat-tricks) in juniors but never for Australia. I think I got one in grade cricket, maybe fourth grade. And I think I got one in second 11 when I was 17.

"And I think the hat-trick ball was similar. It was the first ball of the last day when it was Joe Burns.

"And I went to bowl a slower ball and he ducked underneath it and it hit the bail on the full. So yeah, not too dissimilar to today's," he recalled.

Cummins' effort was the first hat-trick by an Australian in a T20 World Cup since Lee's heroics also against Bangladesh in the inaugural edition in 2007. In all T20Is, Cummins was the fourth Australian. Ashton Agar and Nathan Elis are the other two with hat-tricks.

The fast bowler, who has been enjoying a purple patch in international cricket over the past year, finished with figures of 3/29, as Australia defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs via the Duckworth Lewis method at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

"(Ashton) Agar and (Nathan) Ellis on the bench have T20 hat-tricks so good to join that club," Cummins, who was adjudged the player of the match said.

"Pretty awesome to tick that off. Boys are welcoming me in the club. Good club to be part of," he added.