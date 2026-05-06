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‘I had to be selfish’: Sanju Samson sacrifices hundred for the greater good

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 87 for CSK in the win against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 07:00 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Away from the Indian dressing room for a while now, Sanju Samson did not forget Gautam Gambhir's philosophy on Tuesday, during Chennai Super Kings' chase against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, even at the expense of letting go of a chance to equal one of Virat Kohli's greatest feats in the Indian Premier League.

Sanju Samson (right) from Chennai Super Kings reacts after winning the match during the 2026 IPL match against Delhi Capitals(Hindustan Times)

For a season that looked all but over for the Chennai Super Kings after a string of losses in the opening half of IPL 2026, the five-time champions bounced back with five wins to climb from the bottom half of the table into playoff contention. In four of those victories, Samson made notable contributions with the bat.

The trend was simple: each time Samson batted beyond the powerplay, Chennai won. On two of those occasions, he went on to score centuries, and a third opportunity loomed on Tuesday night against Delhi.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson told to follow Virat Kohli to ‘sustain his achievements’: ‘Not in peak physical condition’

“Yeah, it was (on his desire to get the 100 against Delhi), but I felt I had to be a bit too selfish for that. So I thought, let’s win the game. The other partner was batting really well, and I didn’t want to tell him, ‘ek single de de yaar, main sau bana leta hoon’ [take a single, I’ll get my 100]. So I didn’t say that. I really enjoyed it, coming not out and finishing the game gives you better satisfaction,” he added.

Chennai will play their next game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 10.

 
sanju samson gautam gambhir ipl virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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