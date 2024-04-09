‘I had to be tough with him. He didn't appreciate it': Dinesh Karthik on sour relationship with Kuldeep Yadav in IPL

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter, Dinesh Karthik said he had to have some tough conversations with Kuldeep Yadav when he was not in the best of forms in the IPL. This may lead to a crack in his relationship with the left-arm wrist spinner, feels Karthik. Kuldeep Yadav (L), Andre Russell (C) and Dinesh Karthik (R)(AP)

Kuldeep made his debut under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy in 2016. He was bought back by KKR in the mega auctions in 2018, where the franchise also roped in Dinesh Karthik and named him the captain. That season, Kuldeep had his best time with KKR, picking up 17 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 8.14.

He, however, saw a dip in form the next season. Kuldeep played only 14 matches in the next two seasons for KKR, accounting for only 5 wickets. During the same time, he also lost his place in the Indian side. Karthik did not specify the time he had the touch conversation with Kuldeep but it is likely between IPL 2019 and 2020.

"Leading a franchise is altogether a different job. There are many other cultures, and you will find it challenging to deal with other individuals. You can be very honest with them. As a leader, you will lose out on certain friendships," Karthik told teammate and India off-spinner R Ashwin.

"During my time as KKR captain, Kuldeep (Yadav) was not doing as well as he is right now. There were tough conversations with him, and I don't think he would have appreciated me at that stage. I had to be tough with him," Karthik added.

Kuldeep missed the entire IPL 2021 due to a knee injury and was released by the franchise. He was then picked up by Delhi Capitals in the mega auctions. The 29-year-old made a roaring comeback that season, picking 21 wickets. He also forced his way back into the Indian side and within a year, he once again became an all-format bowler.

Karthik said those couple of years made Kuldeep a better bowler. "It was a hard time for Kuldeep. I think those tough times have made him a better bowler today. My bad luck is that I had to be a part of that bad phase in his life. I hope he understands what I did. I do not want him to appreciate it and be ok with it. You have to make decisions for the team and there was nothing personal," Karthik added.

Kuldeep, who has so far taken 74 wickets in 75 IPL matches at an average of 28.07, played the first two matches of the new season in the IPL and took three wickets. But he missed the game against Chennai Super Kings at Visakhapatnam, and thereafter against Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians.

He, however, has been travelling with the team. His absence is believed to be more precautionary than serious.