'I have a good feeling about this year': Andre Russell on KKR's chances in IPL 2021

Ahead of the commencement of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a video on social of their star all-rounder Andre Russell addressing the fans.

The big-hitting batsman first spoke about quarantine and finally returning to the nets.

"The body feels a bit lazy, but that's what happens when you're in a room for 7 days and you can't really do much. It feels good to be back in some fresh air now in an open stadium."





Two-time IPL MVP (Most Valuable Player) Russell expressed his eagerness and excitement to get going in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. He also added that he has a "good feeling" about KKR's chances this year.

"Can't wait for IPL 2021. I have a good feeling about this year, so take note fans - you know we're going to do something special for you guys. We're going to try our best. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re!" Russell said.

Andre Russell contracted the Coronavirus during West Indies' tour to Sri Lanka last month. Being out of action for over a month would have certainly given the Caribbean all-rounder a much-needed break ahead of IPL 2021.

Three-time champions KKR and fans continue to pin a lot of hopes with Russell due to his exploits in the previous season. Last season, however, he a poor season by his standards. In 2019, he scored 510 runs in 14 matches, and in 2018, 316 runs in 16 matches. In the UAE in 2020, he only scored 117 runs in 10 matches and pocketed just six wickets.

The Kolkata outfit will begin its bid to become only the third team in the history of the league to win three or more titles against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 in Chennai. The franchise finished fifth in the last season, missing out on the playoffs berth due to a poorer run-rate in comparison SRH. The side boasts of a strong line-up on paper and would look to come good this time around.