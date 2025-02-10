Cuttack [India], : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his thoughts after a match-winning ton against England in the second ODI at Cuttack, pointing out that a few failures would not change the way he bats and to overcome failures, one needs to play with a mindset of trying to get runs. "I have been here long enough....": Rohit Sharma following Cuttack century against England

After a frustrating series of failures, mostly in Test cricket, the Hitman made a triumphant return to his accumulating ways with an explosive knock to guide India to a brilliant four-wicket win.

Speaking in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India , Rohit said, "I have been here long enough, so one or two knocks would not change my mind and the way I bat. It was just about doing your things, I did my thing. Just another day at the office. When you score so many runs, you have done something right. You just need to get back to that, the mindset of scoring runs. It is a difficult thing to do, but much easier to say. In my mind, it was about enjoying."

Rohit said that he knows what is required of him and expressed commitment to doing his thing. "In my mind, it was about doing things I do, bat the way I do. As long you go out there and know on going to bed you know you gave your best, that is all that matters," he signed off.

In 267 ODIs, Rohit has 10,987 runs at an average of 49.26 and a strike rate of 92.70. He has 32 centuries and 57 fifties, with a best score of 264. He is the 10th-highest run-getter in ODIs. Dravid has on the other hand, scored 10,889 runs In 344 matches and 318 innings at an average of 39.16, with 12 centuries, 83 fifties, and best score of 153.

Rohit also overtook legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-highest run-getter for India as an opener in international cricket. In 343 matches, he has scored 15,404 runs at an average of 45.43, with 44 centuries and 79 fifties. His best score is 264.

On the other hand, Sachin has scored 15,335 runs at an average of 48.07 in 346 matches and 342 innings. He has made 45 centuries and 75 fifties, with the best score of 200*. The highest-run-getter for India as an opener is Virender Sehwag, who has scored 15,758 runs in 321 matches and 388 innings at an average of 41.90, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties. His best score is 319.

The four-wicket triumph in Cuttack was Rohit's 36th ODI win as captain. He is now tied with legendary Viv Richards for the third-highest wins as captain in the format. Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting and Virat are tied at the top with 39 wins in the ODIs as captain.

Rohit took a step closer to dethroning Pakistan's former explosive all-rounder Shahid Afridi for the most sixes in the men's ODI format.

In his 119-run blitzkrieg, Rohit tonked seven maximums, taking him past Chris Gayle's record of 331. After his swashbuckling display, Rohit sits in the second spot with 338 sixes in men's ODIs, only Afridi ahead of him with 351 sixes.

Summarising the match, England won the toss and decided to bat first. Joe Root and Ben Duckett delivered masterful knocks, powering England to 304 in their first innings. Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler also contributed, helping England surpass the 300-run mark.

Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling attack with a three-wicket haul in his 10-over spell.

During the run chase, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave the hosts a strong start with a 136-run partnership. In the middle order, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel played crucial knocks to secure a four-wicket win for India.

England's bowlers had an off day, but Jamie Overton led the English attack with a two-wicket haul.

