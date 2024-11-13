'I have figured out Steve Smith': R Ashwin tries to get inside Australia star's head ahead of India's series opener

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said on Wednesday that he has "figured out" former Australia captain Steve Smith over the course of their decade-old rivalry in Test cricket. Ashwin's comment day less than two weeks before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which could potentially be their final face-off. R Ashwin set for his final face-off against Steve Smith in the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ashwin first faced Smith during India's 2013/14 tour of Australia, and the rivalry eventually turned into a cat-and-mouse chase. In the first three face-offs, comprising three Border-Gavaskar Trophies, Smith had the edge over Ashwin, having scored 348 runs in 570 balls, for just three dismissals.

However, in India's 2020/21 tour, Ashwin broke the shackles, dismissing him twice early in the series, which had left the Aussie frustrated. "I've sort of let him dictate terms, and that's something I've probably never let any spinner do in my career," he had said.

Smith, however, bounced back in the Sydney Test, scoring a century in the first innings, followed by 81 in the second, before being dismissed by his rival for the third time in the series.

The matter worsened for Smith when he visited Australia for the 2023 tour, where Ashwin got the better of him twice in 71 balls for just 22 runs, while three other dismissals were against Ravindra Jadeja.

How IPL helped Ashwin "figure out" Smith

Speaking to 7Cricket ahead of the Australia Test series, Ashwin revealed how net sessions at Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiants (currently a defunct IPL franchise) helped him find "ways and means to be able to break it down," after Smith outsmarted him in the first three face-offs.

“Steve Smith is someone that’s fascinating as a player against spin especially,” the 37-year-old said. “He has his own unique technique, even playing fast bowling. But with spin I think he came in with sound game plans, sound preparations and yeah, he used to execute it come what may. And over the years I’ve found ways and means to be able to break it down.

“His time at Delhi Capitals, his time at RPSG (Rising Pune Supergiants), all these net sessions that I’ve seen him go about his business really gave me an insight as to how he prepares and what he likes and what he doesn’t like.

“He’s a very thinking cricketer as well. He wants to get one up on you all the time. But he’s got very unique ways of practising and unique ways of battling out with you in the middle.

“And sometimes as a bowler when you’re watching a batter go through his process you do identify whether you have him or not. And several times in these years of having played with Steve Smith I’ve felt that he has me. But several times much later when I think I’ve kind of figured out what he does or how he bats, I’ve had an edge over him. I’ve had the wood over him.”

Both the stalwarts will head into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a point to prove after a poor run of form. Smith will be back at his original No. 4 spot after an ill-fated stint as an opener, while Ashwin will looking to prolong his career after coming under fire following a forgettable show against New Zealand, where he picked just nine wickets in 90 overs, to record one of his worst-ever shows on home turf.