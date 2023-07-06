'I have got Dhoni's number': Netherlands star reveals MSD influence, video goes viral after World Cup qualification

MS Dhoni's illustrious career has been such that his influence tends to reach far and wide in the cricket world. An example of that could be seen when Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh recently opened up on his No.7 jersey. The number was famously worn by Dhoni while playing for India and he still wears it while playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni's illustrious career has led to his influence reaching far and wide in the cricket world. (ANI)

Vikramjit said that he does get a lot of questions and positive reactions on social media because of Dhoni's association with the number. “I do get a lot of comments on that. That I have got Dhoni's number. Lot of people on social media, they love the No.7 on the back. Obviously, lot of MS Dhoni fans around there. 10 was my favourite number and unfortunately Timm Van Der Gugten has got that number so my next favourite number was seven and so that's the story behind it,” he said in a video posted by the ICC.

Vikramjit played an important role in ensuring that Netherlands qualify for the 2023 World Cup in their decisive game against Scotland. Chasing a target of 278, opener Vikramjit scored 40 off 49 balls in a 65-run opening stand with Max O'Dowd. Bas de Leede, however, was the star of the show for the Dutch as he almost single handedly did the job for them. The all-rounder first took five wickets and then extraordinarily scored 123 off 92 balls as the Dutch finished the chase within 43 overs.

The Dutch had looked down and out on a couple of occasions in their innings -- at one point they were 108/4 but de Leede was unstoppable in chasing down Scotland's 277/9. His 123 included seven fours and five sixes -- two in succession took him to his century -- and his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with Saqib Zulfiqar (33no) proved crucial for the win.

The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport's quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India in October and November. It will be their fifth appearance in the tournament but first since 2011.

