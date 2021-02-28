'I have no time for you as human': Dale Steyn slams commentator for 'mid-life crisis' remark
South African speedster Dale Steyn expressed his displeasure over the "mid-life crisis" remark made by cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull over his hairstyle during the Pakistan Super League clash between Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi. The moment took place when Steyn was sitting in the dressing room, and the cameras zoomed in on him.
Speaking about Steyn's long hair, Doull was heard saying on commentary: "A little mid-life crisis with that hair." His fellow commentator remarked "Lockdown hair".
In another tweet, Steyn further said that commentators should focus on their jobs, instead of using airtime to comment on players' personal lifestyle or background.
"If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair," Styen wrote.
"That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.
"We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support. Have a great weekend everyone," he further said.
Peshawar Zalmi defeated chased down total of 199 to beat Gladiators by 3 wickets with 3 balls remaining. Zalmi are currently placed at top of the table with 6 points in 4 games.
