'I haven't been fortunate enough to be in the same change room as MSD': Gavaskar's tribute to MS Dhoni after IPL win

From one great to another, Sunil Gavaskar appreciated the effort of MS Dhoni and lauded the Chennai Super Kings captain as he led his team to yet another IPL crown. CSK lifted their fourth IPL title by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, and Gavaskar couldn't help but marvel at the greatness and genius that is Dhoni.

"It's very impressive because he has shown faith in the players. Look, you know the ability of the players and you also know that in this game of cricket, there will be days when a player doesn't do well. He might be a brilliant fielder, but might drop catches and misfield. As a batsman, you could also get out to full-tosses. And also, for the bowlers, they may bowl the occasional bad ball which gets hit for sixes. But if you know as a captain a player's capability, you allow them that bad day or a bad over and that is what Dhoni is so good as," Gavaskar told host broadcaster Star Sports.

While Dhoni himself did not have the best of outings with the bat – IPL 2021 was statistically Dhoni's worst as a batsman, scoring 114 runs from 16 games – Dhoni the captain was once again spot on. Dhoni has made a career out of being calm and composed, due to which the moniker of 'Captain Cool' was given to him, with Gavaskar throwing some more light on Dhoni's ability to back players he has trust in.

"With him what happens is that he just doesn't put any pressure on his own team. He just lets them express themselves. It is so true in MSD's case. He doesn't seem to interfere at all in anybody's gameplan. Every individual has his own gameplan. And once the captain is convinced that is how it is, he is not going to interfere," added Gavaskar.

"I have haven't been fortunate enough to have been in the same change room as MS Dhoni. But I just see the calmness that he brings to situations. He is not Captain Cool for nothing. There is never any panic. For the first time in that 19th over, when Thakur bowled wides, for the first time, I saw him diddle a bit because it was only delaying the inevitable."