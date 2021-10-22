Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘I haven’t seen my daughter for 135 days’: Mahela Jayawardene to leave T20 World Cup bio-bubble
cricket

‘I haven’t seen my daughter for 135 days’: Mahela Jayawardene to leave T20 World Cup bio-bubble

Before getting on-board as Sri Lanka's consultant for the T20 World Cup, Mahela Jayawardene was engaged with coaching duties of the Southern Braves at The Hundred. He then traveled to UAE for the second leg of Indian Premier League.
File image of Mahela Jayawardene.(File)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former middle-order batter Mahela Jayawardene, who was working as a team consultant with the Sri Lankan unit at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, will return home ahead of the Super 12 stage. 

The former cricketer confirmed the development to media and stated the continuous spells of lodging in quarantine and bio-bubble as the reason behind it.

Jayawardene, however, confirmed that he will continue to assist the team from home with the help of technology they have. 

ALSO READ | Eoin Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup 

"It’s tough. I just counted that I have been 135 days in quarantine and bubbles since June and I am in (the) last legs. But I totally understand and I told them I will be with the group with the technology that we have. I hope that anyone can understand that being a father that I haven’t seen my daughter for that many days. I definitely need to get back home,” Jayawardene was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying.  

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Shakib Al Hasan equals Shahid Afridi's record for most wickets in T20 World Cup

Before getting on-board as Sri Lanka's consultant for the showpiece event, Jayawardene was engaged with coaching duties of the Southern Braves, who won The Hundred. He then traveled to UAE for the second leg of Indian Premier League, where he worked with the Mumbai Indians. 

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have already advanced to the Super 12 stage, winning both the matches they've played in the opening round of the competition.  

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup mahela jayawardene
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Comparing Afridi with Bumrah foolish': Amir calls India pacer 'best T20 bowler'

Shane Warne names two favourites to win T20 WC, predicts player of the series

'He is India's Inzamam': Akhtar on batter who 'Pak considers greater than Kohli'

Eoin Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP