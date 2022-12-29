‘I just thought…’: David Warner explains iconic double hundred celebration that led to cramps

With South Africa trailing by 371 runs in the ongoing second Test match against Australia, all credit goes to David Warner for his swashbuckling double hundred in the first innings. Responding to the visitors' first innings total of 189, Australia declared after posting 575 for eight in Melbourne, courtesy of 200 runs off 255 balls by Warner. His action-packed knock also included 16 fours and two sixes. In doing so, he also became the first Aussie to get a double ton in his 100th Test.

After reaching his double hundred on Day 2, Warner did his iconic celebration where he jumped high screaming with his bat. He had been suffering from cramps for a long time by then and the celebration triggered another bout after which he had to retire hurt. He did resume batting on Day 3, but was dismissed by Anrich Nortje straight away. Receiving a low full toss, Warner saw the ball deflected off his pads to hit the stumps and then left to a standing ovation. Nortje missed out on a hat-trick after previously removing Travis Head (51). He failed to remove Pat Cummins in the hat-trick delivery.

Recently speaking to Fox Cricket, Warner explained his iconic celebration. "Well, it is an interesting one. I didn't really have a celebration but for me I just thought why not jump in the air and do a fist bump. I think it generally runs on when I am running between the wickets, so I do that in the flow instead of stopping and putting my bat up. So I just run through and give the old fist bump. That's how it came about."

Steve Smith, who shared a marathon partnership with Warner in the first innings revealed that the opener started to cramp and he advised him to keep batting. "The more he started to cramp the more shots he started to play and everything seemed to be coming out of the middle. It was an amazing knock and nice to be up the other end for a large chunk of it. I was doing my thing and he was doing his. It was just like, 'Keep batting'. He was like, 'I’m cramping.' I was like, 'Good. Just keep going'", he said.

