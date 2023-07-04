I said to Pat on repeat 'all these boos are for you': Stuart Broad 'angry' after Bairstow's controversial dismissal

Stuart Broad was surprised to see that not a single Australian player budged from his stance to withdraw the appeal against Jonny Bairstow which led to the England wicketkeeper batter's controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday. Bairstow was out stumped as he wandered off after ducking a delivery from Cameron Green. With Bairstow out of his crease, Alex Carey threw the ball back onto the stumps declaring him out, a decision that created an uproar within the English team and the crowd, and one that promises to be talked about for a long time to come.

Stuart Broad and Pat Cummins had a brief exchange after Jonny Bairstow's dismissal.(Getty)

In his first ever addressal of the issue barring his stump-mic sledge to Carey, Broad opened up on the incident that led to a heated Day 5 calling out Australia for not sticking to the principles they claimed to in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 and the newer generation of players taking over.

"What amazed me, and what I told the Australians I could not believe as we left the field at lunch, was that not one senior player among them - and I very much understand in the emotion of the game that the bowler and wicketkeeper would have thought 'that's out' - questioned what they had done," Broad wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

"Especially given what their team has been through over recent years, with all their cultural change. Not one of them said: 'Hang on, lads. I'm not really sure about this.' Not one of them thought: 'He's gaining no advantage. He's not trying to get a run. It's the end of the over. It's a bit of a random dismissal. We should cancel that appeal.' Ultimately, Pat Cummins is a really great guy and I would be amazed, once the emotion settles, if he does not sit back and think, 'I got that one wrong', even though his bottom line at the time was winning a Test match."

Broad challenged Australia's decision and defended his teammate, believing that Bairstow was not 'trying to gain an advantage'. The England pacer was served brutal reminders of some of his own doings from the past, including the incident where Bairstow himself tried to do the same to Marnus Labuschagne on Day 3 and the dismissal of former New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme during a Test match two years ago, both of which Broad found quite absurd.

"Yes, I have seen a clip from earlier in the match when in his guise as wicketkeeper, Jonny himself threw the ball at the stumps. But that was because Marnus Labuschagne was batting outside of his crease - in doing so, attempting to take the LBW out of the game. In other words, seeking an advantage. Clips of Colin de Grandhomme being run out in the Lord's Test last year have done the rounds, too, and that is just the most ludicrous comparison ever, because he got hit on the pad coming down the pitch, was searching for a run and Ollie Pope threw down the stumps from gully. Again, trying to gain an advantage," Broad wrote.

"With regards to the Jonny incident, zero advantage was being taken there: he let the ball go, scratched his mark within the crease, and acknowledging it as the end of the over, went to speak to Ben Stokes. And if you look at the footage of when the stumps were broken, one umpire has got the bowler's cap in his hand, the other is head down, walking in from square leg - actions that suggest they too thought the over had finished. So, within the laws of the game, is the ball still live because Alex Carey catches it and throws it? Probably. Is there any advantage being taken by England? No. Does a full stadium of people think that ball has been and gone? Yes. On BBC radio commentary, Jonathan Agnew has already moved on from the calling of the ball."

The dismissal of Bairstow brought out Broad and triggered a change of fortunes in England's innings as a fiercely-motivated Ben Stokes went on a rampage against the Australians. He smashed Green for a hat-trick of sixes to bring up his century and gave England a fresh lease of life. The two added 100 runs for the seventh wicket to bring the target to under 100, and while Stokes was going about his run-scoring smoothly, in the veteran quick Broad, he found an able ally. Broad revealed that came to bat, he was welcomed by some unsurprising chatter from the Australians, but decided to give it back, especially to Cummins.

"The red mist came over me, too, when I arrived at the crease to replace Jonny, and some of what I said was picked up on the stump mics - which naively, given my experience, I didn't really think about. I was angered by Australia's decision, particularly having heard their lines about creating a new legacy as a team, and how they have changed since the tour of South Africa in 2018. I just said to Pat on repeat: 'All these boos are for you, for your decision.' And: 'What a great opportunity you had to think clearly,'" he mentioned.

