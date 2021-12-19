I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that he is a huge admirer of Virat Kohli's attitude, however, expressed unhappiness with the 33-year-old's tendency to pick up fights with everyone.

Ganguly made the comments in an event in Gurgaon while answering which player has the best attitude according to him. “I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot,” said the BCCI president.

Both the Indian cricketing giants left the fans confused after Kohli contradicted Ganguly's statements regarding captaincy shuffle.

Kohli, while addressing a press conference ahead of India's tour to South Africa, claimed that he wasn't asked to continue to lead the side in the shorter format. However, days before the presser the BCCI president said in an interview that he personally approached Kohli to remain at the helm in T20Is.

In the same presser, India's Test captain also put an end to the speculations of rift between him and senior batter Rohit Sharma, stating he has been doing the same for the past two years and urged people to look beyond it.

Ganguly was also asked about how to manage stress, to which the former India captain had a very sarcastic answer. “There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress,” he said.

Meanwhile, after Kohli's explosive presser the BCCI president refused to comment much about it and asserted that the BCCI will deal with it.

Kohli and his unit are currently in South Africa where they will play a three-match Test series starting from December 26.